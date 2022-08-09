Universal Dance Academy is a shimmering gem in the community

Universal Dance Academy (UDA) has served Lincoln with the highest quality dance training the past 27 years. Co–Owners Vivian Ball and Angela Beery have dedicated a lifetime to inspiring and educating hundreds of children and young adults in all dance styles. With its welcoming environment, Universal quickly makes everyone feel like family. This current season Universal had the honor of being named the Journal Stars “Lincoln Choice for 2022” for all cheer & dance studios in the Lincoln area. We are so proud that the Lincoln Community voted Universal as Lincolns Choice for excellent business services & professional dance training.

Universal made it an ongoing goal to teach children the love of dance through hard work, inspiration, and determination! Lifelong friends Vivian, Angela and UDA Instructors give each student the building blocks for the greatest success in dance. From a young age, each child strengthens the body to enhance injury prevention. The staff at Universal takes great pride in educating each and every individual at the Academy.

If you are wanting to get your child involved in a fun-filled, exciting, and physical activity, UDA offers just what you are searching for! Classes begin with two-year-old, Wee Go Together, class for a dancer and their partner to explore creativity together. Creative Movement is for your three or four-year-old. Technique classes offered: Ballet, Pointe, Tap, Jazz, Contemporary/Lyrical, Hip Hop, Tumbling, Leaps and Turns, and private coaching. UDA presents an Annual Recital with all dancers for friends, family and the community to enjoy each Spring.

Universal provides an ultimate experience for both the recreational and competitive dancer. Each dancer has the opportunity to learn a recital piece and perform each style from classes. Each class is instructed by a trained professional and assistant to teach each student the proper technique. Class sizes are limited for better learning. Individual attention will always be taught in a constructive and positive manner. With the wonderful staff, each dancer is sure to feel confident and special.

UDA prepares dancers with goals of being a part of the high school dance team. Universal has proudly trained past and current Husker Spirit Squad members. If your dancer has the desire to take dance to the next level, UDA has an auditioned based traveling Competitive Company. Universal is well-known across the country and has been recognized at the Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles, for being a leading force in the dance world. Although the studio is proud of their many accomplishments, UDA is most proud of the opportunities provided and focuses on every student to flourishes at the Academy. Whether you choose the path of casual or competitive, your dancer will love all UDA has to offer.

Universal has four beautiful studio spaces, which provide ample space for student’s training. The classrooms have professional sprung Marley floors for all dancer’s safety. The facility is centrally located in Centro Plaza near 48th and R streets. The location includes plenty of parking, shopping and dining in the area. Interior features include: waiting room with large viewing windows, WIFI, and study room for student access.

When looking for a dance studio for your child, visit Universal for a tour of the facility. Universal is holding Open Houses Wednesday, August 10th 5:00 – 7:00 and Saturday, August 20th 10:00 – 1:00 to meet the staff and find the perfect classes. If unable to attend, please email Office@dance4uda.com to arrange your visit. Office staff are ready to provide guidance to all new students. Tuition prices are budget friendly with discount and unlimited class options. New students are always welcome to try a free class before enrolling. The UDA staff cannot wait to meet many new dance friends this upcoming season. We are excited to share the amazing gift of dance with your child this fall and look forward to each new student joining our dance friends & family.