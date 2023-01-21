3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $548,000

This Meadowlark floor plan by Sampson Residential Properties is completely finished and awaiting it’s new owners! Grandale Villas set the standard for high-end finishes, zero entry & carefree living. Generous HOA amenities include lawn care, snow removal, trash/recycle, exterior water, exterior window washing & common area maintenance. With 3 BR & 3 BA this ranch-style patio home features Hardi-plank siding, 3 stalls, spacious main floor laundry w/sink, coffered ceilings, main floor gas fireplace & basement wet bar. The kitchen displays a vast island and comes with SS Apps, walk-in pantry & sizeable informal dining. Enjoy the primary BR en suite with 3/4 BA, dual vanities, separate commode & 9x9 walk-in closet. The basement presents a substantial rec room, wet bar, 3rd BR w/walk-in closet, 3/4 BA & gigantic storage room. Beautiful window coverings, sod and landscaping have all been installed. Buy this home today or choose your lot and customizable floor plan.