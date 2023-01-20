Wayne State Grows While Keeping Costs Down

Wayne State College enrollment has grown for the sixth straight year, with a 3.4 percent increase over fall 2021 and a 26 percent increase since 2017.

“We take great pride in the confidence students and their families place in the College for their education year after year,” said Marysz Rames, Ed.D., president of Wayne State. “We know that to maintain our momentum and continue to serve the greatest number of students, we must keep a Wayne State degree affordable, accessible, and relevant to students and the workforce.”

Wayne State College also works hard each year ensure students have access to an affordable education in a premium learning environment. During the past year, these efforts included freezing tuition and increasing financial aid benefits, renovating and expanding campus buildings, and securing partnerships and academic opportunities to provide excellent pathways to degrees.

Tuition Frozen, Tuition Guarantee Extended to Non-residents

For the second straight year, the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State College System froze tuition at Chadron, Peru, and Wayne State College for the 2022-23 academic year. The tuition freeze applies to undergraduate and graduate; resident and non-resident students; and online rates. Wayne State also expanded its Tuition Guarantee Program to include new freshmen and transfer students from outside Nebraska.

WSC Athletics Announces $30M Expansion and Renovation Project

Wayne State College athletics plans to build a $30-million athletic and recreation facility renovation project, which includes the addition of an air-supported indoor structure and major renovations to the Recreation Center, Rice Auditorium, and the Kirk Gardner Indoor Athletic Complex. This will be a three-phase project beginning with the new indoor facility. Construction on the project is set to begin in spring of 2023 with a tentative completion date set of fall 2025.

WSC Completely Renovating Music and Theater Facility

Wayne State College began the renovation of the Peterson Fine Arts Building last fall. The project, which will be complete by spring 2023, includes new rehearsal spaces for the bands and choirs; improved acoustics in all practice rooms and teaching studios; upgrades to Ramsey Theatre to support larger acts and productions; better accessibility for performers and spectators with limited mobility; and ample student space for collaboration and conversation

Nursing Pathways Expanded

Wayne State and University of Nebraska Medical Center signed an affiliation agreement for an early admission pathway for WSC students who wish to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) at the UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division in Norfolk. The Early Admission Pathway agreement will make the path to a BSN seamless for students enrolled in the pre-nursing undergraduate program at WSC and provide guaranteed early admission for qualified students.

Students complete the first two years of the BSN at WSC and then finish their nursing degree at UNMC’s Northern Division. The new BSN program includes joint advising, rigorous coursework, and co-curricular activities with UNMC faculty while at WSC.

In addition to longstanding partnerships with UNMC, Wayne State and Creighton University announced the details of a new nursing career pathway partnership this past fall. This unique nursing pathway consists of three years at Wayne State, followed by a year with Creighton University in its affiliate program with CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

This innovative dual-degree program guarantees admission to nursing school, serves increased demand, and helps meet Nebraska workforce needs. Benefits of the 3+1 Dual-Degree Pathway include guaranteed admission to Creighton University Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program* (ABSN Program) at the Grand Island campus; nursing education in collaboration with CHI Health St. Francis; dual advising and co-curricular activities with Creighton and WSC faculty; and rigorous and targeted coursework.

Learn more about all of WSC's nursing pathways at www.wsc.edu/nursing-programs.