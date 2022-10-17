Highlights

6-7

Around Town

Tails ‘N Trails pet walk and festival raises over $32K for the Capital Humane Society.

10

Helping Abroad

Lincoln’s One Thread Project raises $20K, celebrates 7 years in Congo

11

Party Planner

Your guide to upcoming fundraising events in Lincoln.

14-15

Cover Story

Dr. Vann Price – Inspiring leader for equity, diversity and inclusion at LPS.

16-17

Here to Help

We Can Do This volunteer group plans to expand free meals to additional community centers.

18-19

Travel

Cleveland exhibit “rocks” rock and roll fans.

20-21

Art

Exhibition marks Jacobshagen’s 81st birthday with a masterwork as its centerpiece.

22

Humanities

Bestselling author Millard speaks in Lincoln at Humanities Nebraska benefit.