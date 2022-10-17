Highlights

6-7
Around Town
Tails ‘N Trails pet walk and festival raises over $32K for the Capital Humane Society.
10
Helping Abroad
Lincoln’s One Thread Project raises $20K, celebrates 7 years in Congo
11
Party Planner
Your guide to upcoming fundraising events in Lincoln.
14-15
Cover Story
Dr. Vann Price – Inspiring leader for equity, diversity and inclusion at LPS.
16-17
Here to Help
We Can Do This volunteer group plans to expand free meals to additional community centers.
18-19
Travel
Cleveland exhibit “rocks” rock and roll fans.
20-21
Art
Exhibition marks Jacobshagen’s 81st birthday with a masterwork as its centerpiece.
22
Humanities
Bestselling author Millard speaks in Lincoln at Humanities Nebraska benefit.