Phoenix: Moon Valley Grill

Phoenix
The atmosphere: Count on plenty of Husker memorabilia on the walls of this Arizona watch site. Former Husker Roger Lindstrom has been running the place since 2009 and former Husker players and coaches -- including Charlie McBride -- have been known to frequent the place. There about 15-20 TVs with patios that are heated in the winter and have misters in the summer.
The menu: The usual American pub fare. Buns are branded with "N" and the beef is shipped in from Holdrege.
The traditions: The red-balloon release lives on here. After the Huskers score, red-clad patrons let go of balloons in the parking lot. The fight song is also played after each score.
