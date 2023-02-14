Mike Bobo reclaimed the offensive coordinator job at Georgia on Tuesday, with Todd Monken leaving the two-time defending national champions for the NFL.

Bobo, a former Bulldogs quarterback and longtime assistant coach at his alma mater, also served as offensive coordinator under former coach Mark Richt.

The 48-year-old Bobo has some big shoes to fill. Monken accepted the offensive coordinator job with the Baltimore Ravens after serving on a staff that guided Georgia to back-to-back national titles.

The Bulldogs averaged 38.6 points per game in 2021 and 41.1 this past season while finishing 15-0, capped by a record-breaking 65-7 blowout of TCU in the national championship game.

Monken's three-season stint with the Bulldogs will be remembered for the stunning rise of quarterback Stetson Bennett from walk-on to Heisman Trophy finalist.

MORE FOOTBALL: Miami is hiring Houston assistant Shannon Dawson to be its offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. Dawson has spent the last four years with Houston, the last three of those as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

BASKETBALL: Jalen Pickett scored a season-high 41 points, the first Penn State player with 40-plus points since 1961, and the Nittany Lions beat Illinois 93-81 at home end a four-game losing streak. It was the most points scored by a Penn State player in Big Ten play and the sixth 40-point game in program history. … New Mexico State fired basketball coach Greg Heiar in the wake of hazing allegations within the team that shut down the program for the rest of the season.

HOCKEY: Alex Ovechkin will be away from the Washington Capitals to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one and is expected to be gone for at least the rest of the week, if not longer.