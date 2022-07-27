Julio Jones is the latest high-profile veteran to join forces with Tom Brady in pursuit of a Super Bowl ring.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver to a one-year contract Wednesday, bolstering an already impressive array of playmakers the team has assembled around the soon-to-be 45-year-old quarterback.

Jones, who spent 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before being traded to Tennessee last year, is coming off the worst statistical season of his career and was released by the Titans in March.

With the Bucs, he joins a talented receiving group that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and offseason acquisition Russell Gage as Brady's primary playmakers.

The Bucs also added veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in free agency as a replacement for Rob Gronkowski, who announced his retirement.

Burrow recovering from appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had a successful appendectomy, but there is no timetable for his return to the field, coach Zac Taylor said.

Taylor said he didn't expect the star quarterback to fall behind in practice. Burrow had surgery Tuesday and Taylor expected Burrow to be released from the hospital Wednesday, which happened to be the first official day of workouts for the Bengals.

"The good news is he has two years in (the system)," Taylor said. "He knows it. He still has his iPad. He won’t be behind the eight ball.”

Backups Brandon Allen and Jake Browning will take the snaps until Burrow's return, likely in a couple of weeks.

Owners will vote on Broncos sale

NFL owners will decide Aug. 9 whether to approve the proposed $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to the Waltons, heirs to the Walmart fortune and America's richest family.

The league's finance committee met Wednesday and unanimously recommended the transaction for approval.

The committee will send a report to all clubs at a special league meeting Aug. 9. Twenty-four of the 32 teams are needed to approve the sale of the storied franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust to Rob Walton; his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner; and her husband, Greg Penner.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has made minority ownership a point of emphasis in the league. The Walton-Penner group met those wishes by including Starbucks board chair Mellody Hobson and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice — both Black women.

Watson practices, with future in doubt

Deshaun Watson's first practice of training camp with the Browns was unusual: indoors, helmetless and brief. He did take snaps with the starters.

It's unclear if it will stay that way.

Cleveland's controversial quarterback practiced as the Browns began preparing for the upcoming season still not knowing if Watson will be suspended by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy.

Watson has been accused by two dozen massage therapists in Texas of sexual misconduct, and the three-time Pro Bowler faces possible punishment from league disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, who has been weighing his case for weeks.

Seahawks sign Wright so he can retire

The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran linebacker K.J. Wright to a one-day contract so he could retire with the team that drafted him more than a decade ago.

Wright, 33, was selected in the fourth round of the 2011 draft out of Mississippi State and instantly became a stalwart starter during Seattle’s run to consecutive Super Bowls and for years beyond. He spent 10 of his 11 seasons with Seattle and started all but four regular-season games during his Seahawk career.