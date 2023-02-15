Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said Wednesday he never intended to offend anyone for attending the Super Bowl wearing a jacket that critics deemed to feature an offensive depiction of Jesus.

“After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people,” Hamlin wrote in a note posted on his Twitter account. “It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone; the coat is abstract art to me.”

Hamlin closed his two-post thread by saying he will continue to learn from the situation while adding: “My beliefs and Relationship with God is not tied to symbolic images.”

The second-year player continues recovering after having to be resuscitated on the field after going into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati six weeks ago. He created a stir for being pictured wearing a Kanye West Eternal Saint blue varsity jacket during pregame ceremonies and sitting in NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s box at the Super Bowl in Arizona on Sunday.

The back of the jacket featured an abstract illustration of Jesus on the cross under the word “ETERNAL.” The front featured an abstract depiction of Jesus' face and appears to reference a Bible verse that reads: “Without end or beginning there is no day and no night."

Hamlin, who received the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award last week, took part in a pregame ceremony in which the NFL honored the Bills and Bengals training and medical staffs and first responders who treated the 24-year-old on the field, and the staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nearly a week recovering.

Bears purchase property for stadium: The Chicago Bears purchased the property that they’ve been sizing up for a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights, Illinois.

WFLD-TV reported that the Bears announced that they bought the 326-acre property for $197.2 million.

The team cautioned, however, that the purchase doesn’t mean plans for a new domed stadium and an entertainment district will come to fruition.

The Bears currently play at Soldier Field in downtown Chicago.

Longtime Steelers assistant retires: Longtime Pittsburgh assistant coach John Mitchell retired after nearly three decades with the club.

The 71-year-old Mitchell won two Super Bowl rings in 29 seasons with the Steelers after first joining Bill Cowher’s staff in 1994 as a defensive line coach. Mike Tomlin retained Mitchell when he replaced Cowher in 2007. Tomlin promoted Mitchell to assistant head coach in 2017.

Mitchell spent 50 years in coaching at various levels. He made history as a player in 1971 when he became the first Black player to play in a game for the University of Alabama.