Lucky 7's: Here's what you should know about the Big Ten this season

7 players poised to have big years

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State: The Buckeyes have had no shortage of star quarterbacks, and Stroud is the latest to catch lightning in Columbus. In 2021, he threw for over 4,000 yards and 44 touchdowns — and there's no sign of him slowing down this fall.

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin: Allen charged onto the scene last season, carving up defenses with a physical running style as a (checks notes) 17-year-old. The Badgers have a new offensive coordinator in Bobby Engram, who will surely call Allen's number often.

Jack LaPorta, TE, Iowa: The Hawkeyes were downright stagnant offensively last season, and it appears Kirk Ferentz will again roll with the pedestrian quarterback combination of Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla. But, Iowa does have talented pass-catchers, led by LaPorta, who had 670 yards last season and considered a leap to the NFL Draft.

Luke Reimer, LB, Nebraska: Reimer isn't the most vocal member of the Huskers' defense, but he's the most productive. The hard-nosed linebacker led the team with 108 tackles last season and isn't afraid to meet a running back in the gap.

Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin: Herbig has the opportunity to make a big step under one of the most premier defensive coordinators in the country, Jim Leonhard. He broke out last season with nine sacks and a forced fumble and could take it to even bigger heights this fall.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State: Smith-Njigba had one of the most memorable games in college football history in the Rose Bowl, hauling in 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Buckeyes' dramatic 48-45 win against Utah. Yeah, Smith-Njigba can ball. Enough said.

PJ Mustipher, DL, Penn State: Mustipher missed most of last season with an injury — and the Nittany Lions felt his absence. Mustipher is a 6-foot-4, 329-pounder known for his run-stuffing ability.

7 transfers that could have an immediate impact

Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska: Mathis was a second-team All-Big 12 player at TCU during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He adds a bona fide pass-rushing threat to a defense that wants to get after the quarterback a lot more.

Victor Oluwatimi, OL, Michigan: A Rimington Trophy finalist last season at Virginia, Oluwatimi gives the Wolverines stability in the middle of the line. Remember how the Wolverines got pushed around by Georgia in the College Football Playoff?

Jay Shaw, CB, Wisconsin: The Badgers graded out as the best team in the Big Ten against the pass last season, and Shaw only enhances the profile. Plus, he has a knack for the ball — he had three interceptions and a fumble recovery last year.

Demeioun Robinson, EDGE, Penn State: The Nittany Lions sent their best pass-rusher (Arnold Ebiketie) to the NFL, but Robinson has the ability to step in and produce similar numbers. He had 19 tackles last season.

Taj Harris, WR, Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights were one of the worst passing teams in the Big Ten last season — Harris could fix that. He comes to Piscataway as a proven receiver, climbing to No. 5 all-time on Syracuse's all-time receiving yards list with 1,857 yards.

Connor Bazelak, QB, Indiana: Nothing clicked for the Hoosiers offensively last season, but there's optimism a new leader can make a world of difference. Bazelak joins the fold from Missouri, where he was the SEC co-freshman of the year in 2020.

Jacob Copeland, WR, Maryland: Copeland started 22 games across two seasons at Florida, and he gives Taulia Tagovailoa an intriguing new target. Last season, he had 42 grabs for 642 yards and four touchdowns.

10 games on the conference schedule we’ll be talking about.

1. Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Aug. 27 in Dublin

2. Notre Dame at Ohio State, Oct. 3

3. Penn State at Auburn, Sept. 17

4. Wisconsin at Ohio State, Sept. 24

5. Michigan at Iowa, Oct. 1

6. Michigan State at Michigan, Oct. 29

7. Ohio State at Penn State, Oct. 29

8. Nebraska at Iowa, Nov. 25

9. Minnesota at Wisconsin, Nov. 26

10. Michigan at Ohio State, Nov. 26