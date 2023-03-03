Friday's point leaders
Player, school
Prince, Elkhorn North;30
Babbitt, Millard South;28
Davis, Centura;25
H. Dolliver, Malcolm;25
May. Dolliver, Pender;24
White, Bellevue West;22
S. Nelson, Oakland-Craig;21
K. Emanuel, North Bend Central;20
Lemon, Millard South;20
McCabe, Omaha Skutt;20
Three-pointers
* Behind Prince, Elkhorn North cruises past York. Page C2.
* Omaha Skutt duo of McCabe, Ladwig shine in SkyHawks' win. Page C2.
* Adams Central upsets Bridgeport in overtime thriller. Page C6.
* Nelson enjoying the ride as Oakland-Craig reaches first final. Page C7.
* Championship Saturday: We break down each gold-medal game. Page C8.
