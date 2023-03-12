SCORING LEADERS
Player, school
Millikan, Platteview;87
Bombeck, Shelton;73
Rosentreader, S-E-M;62
Dotzler, Bellevue West;58
Ferrin, Omaha Skutt;58
Caskey, Ogallala;57
C. Siems, Tri County;57
Al. Englot, Dundy Co.-Stratton;53
Erickson, North Platte;53
McCafferty, Omaha Concordia;53
(Does not include Class D-2 championship)
State Finals
* Class A: Bellevue West 64, Millard North 41
* Class B: Omaha Skutt 57, Platteview 50
* Class C-1: Ashland-Greenwood 54, Auburn 24
* Class C-2: Freeman 53, Amherst 35
* Class D-1: Johnson-Brock 46, North Platte SP 40
* Class D-2:
