SCORING LEADERS
Player, school
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North;84
Mya Babbitt, Millard South;72
Halle Dolliver, Malcolm;72
Cora Olsen, Millard South;66
Makenna Noecker, Cedar Catholic; 64
Sydney Davis, Centura;58
Khloe Lemon, Millard South;57
Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport;57
(Does not include Class D-2 championship)
All-tourney team
Mya Babbitt, Millard South;5-10;sr.
Kaitlyn Emanuel, N. Bend Central;6-0;sr.
People are also reading…
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North;5-11;jr.
Cora Olsen, Millard South;5-9;sr.
Bri Robinson, Lincoln High;5-8;sr.
ONLINE
Don't miss videos, photos and more from this week's girls state tournament.
INSIDE
Centura rallies from a 15-point deficit to give the Centurions their first state championship. State coverage, Pages D2, D9-D10