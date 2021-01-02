Top market experts say stocks likely to continue bull run in 2021

And given the strong performance of growth stocks this year – many of the big tech names such as Amazon, Apple and Microsoft drove the S&P 500 higher in 2020 – it may be time for value stocks to outperform for a bit.

“The relative percentage of growth’s outperformance is unsustainable,” says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York City. Stovall is expecting value to perform better.

“There is a lot of pent-up consumer demand that will be ready to be spent if there is a reopening next year,” says David Wagner CFA, portfolio manager, Aptus Capital Advisors in Fairhope, Ala. Wagner expects value stocks to outperform.

“Consumer savings are $1 trillion higher than where they were at this time last year (thank stimulus),” he says, and that should power the economy if all goes well. “If this capital is released, you can continue to see some type of cyclical rally, which benefits a value tilt.”

Analysts expect 10-year Treasury yields to climb

Treasury yields plummeted earlier this year, as the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to near zero and investors raced to the safety of Treasurys, driving down their yields. The Fed has promised to stick to its near-zero rate policy until at least 2024.