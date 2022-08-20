Top 25: Rolling the dice with the best teams in the nation

From the Crimson Tide to the Bearcats, here's what you should know about some of the nation's elite teams this fall.

1. Alabama

Color up: So, here's the deal: When you have the two best players in the nation — and you're Alabama — you start at No. 1.

Cool the dice: The sky isn't necessarily falling in Tuscaloosa, but there are concerns about the offensive line — the one that got pushed around by Georgia in the title game last season.

2. Ohio State

Color up: The Buckeyes finally lost to a conference opponent, dropping to 23-1 in league games under Ryan Day. Oh no! Ohio State returns Heisman candidate quarterback CJ Stroud and intriguing receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Cool the dice: Well, the defense needs to get better. Remember that Rose Bowl game? Or when Michigan ran all over the Buckeyes?

3. Georgia

Color up: Georgia returns its starting quarterback in Stetson Bennett, who could be a steadying presence if the young defense needs time to find its footing.

Cool the dice: A record 15 Bulldogs were selected in the NFL Draft, leaving Kirby Smart and company with plenty of gaps to fill. Here's a guess: Georgia has some talent coming in.

4. Texas A&M

Color up: There's plenty of excitement around the Aggies this season. For one, Texas A&M took down Alabama last year, and Jimbo Fisher is hitting the recruiting trail like crazy.

Cool the dice: There's a new defensive coordinator in town — DJ Durkin — and he'll be tasked with slowing down some of the most elite offenses in the country. Can the defense stay stout?

5. Notre Dame

Color up: The hype train for Marcus Freeman's first full season as head coach of the Irish is rolling, and Notre Dame has a legitimate defense led by future NFL players.

Cool the dice: The schedule. Ohio State, BYU, Clemson and USC are all on the Irish's slate. That seems like it could be tricky.

6. Utah

Color up: Utah can put up the points in a hurry, and it returns quarterback Cameron Rising and high-profile rusher Tavion Thomas. The Utes should run through the Pac-12.

Cool the dice: Top linebackers Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell are off to play Sundays, leaving Utah with a sizeable void on defense.

7. Clemson

Color up: Even on a "down year," the Tigers beat eventual conference champion Wake Forest by 21 last season. There's a feeling Clemson is ready to get back to the top.

Cool the dice: There's uncertainty at quarterback. Is it DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik? Also, Clemson's staff looks different — defensive coordinator Brent Venables is now at Oklahoma; offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is in Virginia.

8. Oklahoma State

Color up: The Cowboys were on the doorstep of a College Football Playoff bid before a dramatic loss to Baylor in the Big 12 championship. Oklahoma State returns its starting quarterback, Spencer Sanders.

Cool the dice: The Cowboys loset their top rusher from a season ago, and Sanders has been hot-and-cold at times. How does Mike Gundy pull the right strings with a promising group?

9. Michigan

Color up: The Wolverines finally cleared the Ohio State hurdle last season and they return running back Blake Corum, who leads a deep rushing attack. Plus, Michigan is solid defensively and has no shortage of playmakers.

Cool the dice: The Wolverines' offense is good, but not elite yet. Can it take that next step? Also, defensively, Michigan will need to replace Heisman runner-up Aidan Hutchinson and second-round NFL pick David Ojabo.

10. Wake Forest

Color up: Talk about a team that can put up points — and its returns starting quarterback Sam Hartman, who threw for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns last season.

Cool the dice: We'll keep this one simple. The defense needs to improve markedly if the Deacons want to hang with the nation's elite.

11. Oregon

Color up: We'll learn plenty about this Ducks team on Week 1 when they take on defending champion Georgia, whose defensive coordinator from that team, Dan Lanning, will now be the head coach on the other sideline.

12. Baylor

Color up: There's momentum around the Bears program, who won the Big 12 championship and topped Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. Baylor has a sturdy offensive line.

Cool the dice: Baylor has a revolving door of quarterbacks and decisions to make at both running back and wide receiver, but there are worse problems than having too many talents.

13. Pitt

Color up: Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett is gone, but the Panthers are reloading with USC Kedon Slove, who will enjoying throwing to Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison.

Cool the dice: Is Slove ready for the keys of this suddenly explosive offense? Pitt's offensive guru Mark Whipple is now at Nebraska.

14. Michigan State

Color up: Michigan State returns quarterback Payton Thorne, and it appears head coach Mel Tucker knows how to push the right buttons on the group he took over in 2020.

Cool the dice: The Spartans must replace running back Kenneth Walker, who won the Doak Walker Award after rushing for 1,636 yards. Also, losses to Purdue and Ohio State after charging into the nation's top three raises questions.

15. NC State

Color up: COVID-19 issues in UCLA's program prevented the Wolfpack from a chance at winning a bowl game, but this high-powered offense returns quarterback Devin Leary, who has a dependable offensive line.

Cool the dice: NC State does return many of its key place, but has noteworthy positions, such as left tackle and safety.

16. Houston

Color up: Quarterback Clayton Tune is back, and so is his favorite wide receiver Nathaniel Dell, who went for 1,329 yards. This could be Houston's year to upend Cincinnati in the AAC.

Cool the dice: Coach Doug Belk is going to need to work in new faces at critical positions — including the No. 1 cornerback spot.

17. Arkansas

Color up: Coach Sam Pittman has the program on track in just his second year at the helm. Quarterback KJ Jefferson returns and Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood joins.

Cool the dice: No warmup for the Razorbacks, sho have the following teams in their first five games — Cincinnati, Texas A&M and Alabama. But with that comes opportunity, right?

18. Kentucky

Color up: Coach Mark Stoops crushed it on the recruiting trail, and the Wildcats bring back quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez.

Cool the dice: Former Husker Wan'Dale Robinson is off to the NFL, leaving Kentucky with the void created by a prominent playmaker. They must also restock the O-line.

19. Iowa

Color up: The Hawkeyes have a strong defense, and they know how to win Big Ten football games. Remember when they climbed all the way to No. 2 in the country last year?

Cool the dice: The offense has to get better, and that bugaboo was exposed during a disappointing 4-4 finish to the season.

20. Oklahoma

Color up: There's a favorable energy around new head coach Brent Venables, who hit the ground running in Oklahoma's recruiting department, bringing in quarterback Dillon Gabriel from Central Florida.

Cool the dice: Like many teams, the Sooners could stand to get better defensively. That'll likely be top of mind for Venables, who has the pieces. But how long will it take?

21. USC

Color up: Lincoln Riley takes on Hollywood — and he brought his quarterback Caleb Williams along for the ride. The Trojans went 4-8 last season ... can Riley reverse that?

Cool the dice: Both units need some work, especially on defense, where a list of question marks begins at cornerback and spreads throughout.

22. BYU

Color up: It's the Cougars' last year as an independent before joining the Big 12, and this fall has the makings of being big. The offense is just OK, but BYU has an all-star defense.

Cool the dice: There are some position battles that need addressing. Quarterback comes to mind. Also, can it establish a run game, too?

23. Wisconsin

Color up: By some metrics, Wisconsin had the best defense in the country last season. It also returns prodigal running back Braelon Allen, who will be an 18-year-old sophomore.

Cool the dice: The Badgers' defense was top-notch a year ago, but they will need to replace linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn. Perhaps more importantly, it's time for quarterback Graham Mertz to take the big step.

24. Tennessee

Color up: Coach Josh Heupel made a sizeable four-win jump in his first season, and there's optimism another step forward is in the cards. One reason? Quarterback Hendon Hooker, who threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns last year, is back.

Cool the dice: The Volunteers need to get better defensively if they want to position themselves as legitimate players in the SEC.

25. Cincinnati

Color up: Luke Fickell is still the coach, and that means there is no reason to dismiss the Bearcats, who return their entire offensive line.