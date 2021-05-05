Tofu
Little Tofu is a cute guinea pig looking for a good home. She loves to snuggle and leap around in... View on PetFinder
Officer Erin Spilker said police are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.
The motorcycle was heading west on Pine Lake Road when it collided with an SUV that was trying to turn onto 38th Street. The motorcyclist, who hadn't been identified as of Sunday evening, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Saturday will be Single Barrel's last day in its 9,000-square-foot space in the former Boomer's Printing building at 10th and P.
Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw a man yelling and walking east on Sheridan at 27th. Officers found the man, asked him to put his hands up, but he refused and kept walking, a hand in his pocket, Officer Erin Spilker said.
A connecting flight in Qatar. A wee-hours Uber ride from KC. Kenya runner wins Lincoln Marathon after interesting journey to Lincoln
Alex Ekesa ran a 26.2-mile race Sunday, taking on the warming temperatures and wind gusts that came with it. Turns out, that was the easy part to his weekend.
The staffing shortage is so bad that some local restaurants are cutting back their days and hours of operation.
The pandemic prompted the city to temporarily change its prohibition of campsites in city parks and along trail corridors.
With one final swing of his red pool noodle, Josh Vinson Jr. — nicknamed “Little Josh” by the crowd — won the inaugural Battle of the Joshes on Saturday.
“She is so dedicated, she never misses practices,” coach Ivan Ivanov said. “We have morning workouts at 5:50 a.m. … she never misses practices, and that tells me how dedicated she is.”
The cold and desolate nature of the 2020 season gave way to warmth and good feeling for the 2021 Spring Game, and NU gave fans a decent show.