Titans stun Patriots in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown while Tennessee's defense stymied Tom Brady and perhaps ended his championship-filled New England career with a 20-13 wild-card victory Saturday night.

As a dense fog that shrouded Gillette Stadium for the first half dissipated, it became clear that the Patriots, who made the last three Super Bowls and won two, no longer were the bullies on the block. Six-time champ Brady's contract is up and the 42-year-old quarterback could well be headed elsewhere, including retirement.

Meanwhile, the Titans (10-7) are headed next week to Baltimore, the league's top team.

There was no scoring in the second half when All-Pro Brett Kern's 58-yard punt that took up 10 seconds rolled down at the New England 1. Brady then was picked by former Patriot Logan Ryan for a 9-yard touchdown to finish off the Patriots (12-5), who at one point were 8-0.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The game's first three possessions wound up as three long scoring drives. A 29-yard screen pass to James White set up Nick Folk's 36-yard field goal, but Tennessee answered with a 75-yard march built around Henry. He had no role on the touchdown, Tannehill's pass to a Harvard man, tight end Anthony Firkser that made it 7-3.