Tish Outhet has always valued hard work and being useful. These were values instilled in her at an early age to work hard and have goals. As a teenager in Marysville, Kansas, she applied for a nursing aide position at a local senior facility after realizing she didn't like working at the grocery store deli and smelling like fried chicken every day. While that was an added perk, she really relished the idea of caring for others. People have always been able to trust her and know that no matter what, Tish can be relied upon to get whatever needs to be done accomplished.