Tips for family camping in cold weather

In Nebraska, summer reigns as the busiest season for family camping, but I’m the kind of mom who prefers to camp in seclusion, seeking to avoid the distractions of busy campgrounds.

With less than 3% of land in Nebraska designated as publicly accessible, opportunities for isolation are limited. But when my kiddos were young, I heard tales of families embracing cold-weather camping. Then in March 2003, a car camping trip to see the sandhill crane migration launched nearly two decades of cold-weather camping.

If you have any interest in expanding your camping season, read this mom’s tips in tackling this winter adventure.

Advantages of offseason camping

Campfire: Thoughts of camping are tied closely to communal fire. However, summer campfires are only for cooking and keeping the bugs away, because hanging out when it’s more than 80 degrees in Nebraska humidity is not fun for most. But when it’s 40 degrees, or even colder, the warmth of a fire becomes enjoyable.

I am an advocate for letting kids play with a campfire. Gathering wood, kindling and starting a fire are outdoor skills that will be useful for a lifetime. Furthermore, poking at a fire or tossing in pine cones are great ways for children to develop their risk assessment of fire. It’s how they will learn to respect fire.

Less light: Cold-weather camping also means you are working with sunset near 5 p.m. in December versus 9 p.m. in June. Games under the cloak of darkness, night hikes and listening for nocturnal sounds are happening earlier. Earlier bedtimes are a symptom of camping in the offseason as well, because the absence of artificial light allows our internal clock to sync up with natural systems.

Fewer insects: Cold weather clears out insects, and most people, too. Fewer people means less noise and more wildlife viewing opportunities.

Gear

When we started cold-weather camping, we simply took our summer gear and extra layers, and then over the years started upgrading. Below is a list of gear I suggest for camping in cold weather.

Sleeping bags: These have a temperature rating but be aware that the comfort level for a cold sleeper versus a hot sleeper will be different. If you don’t have the extra cash for a cold-weather bag, line your existing sleeping bag with another blanket and or bag liner to increase the temperature rating.

Camp mat: Anything between the sleeping bag and the frozen ground is a must for heat retention. Without this barrier, the cold ground will pull heat from your body, making for a miserable night.

Tent: If you have a two- or three-season tent that keeps out the rain, that will work just fine. The most important thing is to keep dry.

Layers: Mornings and nights will be cold but dress your kids in layers that they can peel off if you get a sunny, warm day. Start with a base layer, something a little tighter fitting that a couple more layers can fit over. Over the layers, wear insulated bib overalls. Bibs are great for when your kiddos start to get warm while hiking. They can shed their coats quickly and easily.

Ears, fingers and toes: I keep a stock of hand warmers to tuck inside pockets and boots. For toes, make sure to leave enough space for warm air to circulate. The key to keeping ears warm is to assure the wind isn’t sneaking in under a stocking cap.

If cold-weather camping sounds as though it could scratch an itch for your family, start by planning a couple of trips in mid- to late fall. Head over to Outdoornebraska.gov/camping and see what Nebraska camping has to offer.