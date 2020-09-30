Timothy R. Cerveny

Businesses in Nebraska continually say they need more qualified employees. What can SCC do to provide more trained workers for the state?

The skilled-labor gap in Nebraska and across the country continues to grow. SCC produces highly educated and skilled graduates that are prepared to contribute to the workforce immediately upon graduation. The majority of these graduates stay in Nebraska and not only perform critical services needed in industry, but also contribute to the Nebraska tax base. The placement rate for SCC graduates is extremely high. The only way to provide more trained workers is to have more students.

What role should SCC play in addressing issues of racial justice?

I believe that all people should be treated equally regardless of ethnicity, gender, religion, sexuality or disability. Discrimination against anyone should not be allowed, and SCC policies support that.

SCC is continuing to levy tax dollars to modernize its facilities. Do you agree with that plan? Why or why not?