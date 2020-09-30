Timothy R. Cerveny

Age: 48
Occupation: Manager of Resources and Transmission for NMPP Energy
Political party: Republican
Address: 126 Shalo Lane, Wilber
Website: None
Cerveny was appointed in January from 31 applicants to fill the at-large board seat vacated by a death. A 1991 graduate of SCC’s electromechanical technology program, Cerveny holds a bachelor’s degree from Bellevue University. He previously worked for the Nebraska Public Power District before joining NMPP Energy in 2016.
SCC is funded through state appropriations, property taxes and tuition. How should SCC balance the “three-legged stool” of funding to be a good partner to the state, responsible to taxpayers and affordable for students?
Tuition costs for students should be reasonable, and students shouldn’t be saddled with crushing debt when they graduate. State aid should be fair and equitable for all college systems regardless of if they are a community college or a university. Colleges should be fiscally responsible, and legislators should work to ensure that state government is spending all tax dollars prudently and without waste. If all of these issues are considered appropriately, I’m confident that the proper balance will happen.
Businesses in Nebraska continually say they need more qualified employees. What can SCC do to provide more trained workers for the state?
The skilled-labor gap in Nebraska and across the country continues to grow. SCC produces highly educated and skilled graduates that are prepared to contribute to the workforce immediately upon graduation. The majority of these graduates stay in Nebraska and not only perform critical services needed in industry, but also contribute to the Nebraska tax base. The placement rate for SCC graduates is extremely high. The only way to provide more trained workers is to have more students.
What role should SCC play in addressing issues of racial justice?
I believe that all people should be treated equally regardless of ethnicity, gender, religion, sexuality or disability. Discrimination against anyone should not be allowed, and SCC policies support that.
SCC is continuing to levy tax dollars to modernize its facilities. Do you agree with that plan? Why or why not?
I do support this plan. SCC created a strategic plan in 2015. This plan included several initiatives with one of them being a facilities master plan. Planning assessment criteria included facility physical condition, suitability as a 21st-century college, adaptability and comparability with peer institutions. The study indicated the need for the improvement of many campus facilities. This plan is being executed with careful oversight ensuring that costs are controlled, and the final product meets the plan criteria.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I am a graduate of SCC Milford. The education I received there was very beneficial in helping me reach my career goals, and now I have the opportunity to give back. I hope to continue to promote the benefits of a community college education. Students receive an education that helps them to be successful immediately. Consequently, they provide a benefit to the region by performing critical services and contributing to the local economy.
