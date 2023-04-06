Lincoln Stars head coach Rocky Russo and Nebraska Football head coach Matt Rhule have taken a play out of each other's playbook -- community appearance.

The Stars (33-19-3) have spent numerous nights filling in at Freddy's restaurant chains in Lincoln taking orders to making appearances at schools and reading to classrooms.

"I think it's good for our players and I think it's great for our fans and the community here in Lincoln," Russo said. "Our players need to be well-rounded young men. We are doing more than just building hockey players here. We are preparing them to be student-athletes and ultimately to be fully-functional members of society."

The Stars spent the early Thursday morning at Nebraska's spring practice, taking in the sights, sounds and facilities, building a cohesion between the two programs.

"We got to see them in their environment," Russo said. "I think that is a great relationship that is growing between the two programs that is beneficial for each program and the community."

Rhule, along with his coaching staff and players made an appearance at the Ice Box last Saturday, with Rhule dropping a ceremonial puck, taking pictures with fans and signing autographs.

"I think when you get a job like this you recognize its not just about football," Rhule said. "It's about impact of the community. Our players are in the stands (Saturday). Just being here I think it's awesome meeting little kids, fans (and) taking pictures with people. We want everyone to feel like this is their football team."

It's not uncommon for Nebraska football players to make an appearance at the Ice Box and take in a game or serve as a guest of honor. But Saturday's showing by Rhule was culture building for the future on and off the gridiron.

"Sometimes in football you can get tunnel vision," Rhule said. "You can just look at yourself. To work with our (Nebraska) golf team, to work with our women's soccer team and to work with the Stars. (Stars president) Lori Crocker has done an amazing job to have them work with us. It means a lot. When people reach out to you, you want to reach out to them.

"Young men go off to college and think they are football players. They're not football players. They're men who play football. I want them to have experiences outside (football). Whether that is having dinner downtown, going to the theatre or seeing other sports at UNL or coming here supporting these guys at the Stars."

Lincoln defenseman Boston Buckberger has been a leader on the ice for the Stars and in the community.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, Buckberger has enjoyed getting to know the community he is in and growing his culture he said.

"Whether we are out doing a booster club event where we see fans or we are just going out to eat and see fans who knows where. It's pretty special," Buckberger said. "Just because they mean so much to us and having their support, it just means the world. Gives that extra boost every single game to not only for play for us and our teammates, but play for them as well."