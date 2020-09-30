The University of Nebraska should be a place where all feel welcomed and feel safe in their pursuits of higher learning, no matter their race, identity or who they love. We will continue to strive to be a leader in all things, including addressing racial equality.

What is NU’s role in growing the state?

The University of Nebraska is the economic engine of the state. It is a catalyst for people coming to Nebraska and one of the main reasons people stay in Nebraska after graduation. Our programs should be evaluated on how they serve Nebraskans -- whether through research or through readying a particular industry’s workforce -- and the role of a regent is to ensure programs are producing tangible benefit, economically and otherwise, to Nebraskans.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

Higher education transforms the lives of students and their families. I’m running to continue being an advocate for students and their families by keeping tuition affordable, by providing a top-quality education, focusing on retaining our talented graduates in our state, to recruit new talent to Nebraska from elsewhere, to address our state’s workforce needs so we’re economically competitive for the next century, and to help guide the University of Nebraska through uncharted waters.

