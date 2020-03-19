Ticket refunds: Rules and one surprising tip for postponed concerts and other events

First comes the toilet paper, food and other essentials. Eventually, though, those of us who had tickets to concerts and other events now sidelined by the coronavirus will have to figure out if, when and how to get our money back.

Here are general guidelines and a few tips on how to handle tickets for sidelined performances.

One suggestion you may find surprising: Now actually could be a good time to buy tickets to an upcoming event even if there’s a chance of it being postponed.

Canceled events: Most events that are outright canceled without any plans to reschedule will automatically be refunded to the credit card used to purchase your tickets. This includes “platinum” tickets and other seats with inflated prices bought through Ticketmaster; all refunds are given at the price you paid. Those refunds do include the various fees, too, except for postage if the tickets were mailed.

Ticketmaster, AXS, eTix and other ticket platforms email ticket buyers with specific details on a show-by-show basis. For tickets bought in person with cash or debit card, refunds must be sought at the point of purchase (but there’s no rush to do so; maybe wait a few weeks).