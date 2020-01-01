THURSDAY'S BOWL GAMES

BIRMINGHAM BOWL

CFP No. 23 Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6)

The lowdown: Cincinnati is looking to finish ranked in the Top 25 and have a second straight season with 11 wins. Boston College wants to secure a winning record and its first bowl win since 2016, while being led by interim coach Rich Gunnell. A key matchup will be the Bearcats, with the AAC's top scoring defense, trying to slow down an offense averaging 451 yards and 30.9 points per game. The Bearcats are allowing an average of 21.7 points. Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder is a double threat, passing for 2,069 yards and 17 touchdowns while also rushing for 570 yards and two scores. For Boston College, running back David Bailey is replacing A.J. Dillon, Boston College's all-time leading rusher who is skipping the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.