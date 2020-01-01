You are the owner of this article.
THURSDAY'S BOWL GAMES
BIRMINGHAM BOWL

CFP No. 23 Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6)

Time: 2 p.m. TV: ESPN (34). Site: Birmingham, Alabama. Series: Boston College leads 4-3.

The lowdown: Cincinnati is looking to finish ranked in the Top 25 and have a second straight season with 11 wins. Boston College wants to secure a winning record and its first bowl win since 2016, while being led by interim coach Rich Gunnell. A key matchup will be the Bearcats, with the AAC's top scoring defense, trying to slow down an offense averaging 451 yards and 30.9 points per game. The Bearcats are allowing an average of 21.7 points. Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder is a double threat, passing for 2,069 yards and 17 touchdowns while also rushing for 570 yards and two scores. For Boston College, running back David Bailey is replacing A.J. Dillon, Boston College's all-time leading rusher who is skipping the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

GATOR BOWL

Tennessee (7-5) vs Indiana (8-4)

Time: 6 p.m. TV: ESPN (34). Site: Jacksonville, Florida. Series: Tennessee leads 1-0.

The lowdown: Tennessee carries a five-game winning streak into its first postseason game in three years. Indiana, also playing in its first bowl since December 2016, hasn't won a postseason game since the 1991 Copper Bowl. The key matchup will be Tennessee's three-man running back committee vs. Indiana's defense. Ty Chandler, Eric Gray and Tim Jordan average a combined 128 yards a game on the ground. Gray ran for 246 yards in Tennessee's regular-season finale. The Hoosiers have allowed more than 170 yards rushing in four of their last six games. Vols senior safety Nigel Warrior will make his 34th consecutive start, and Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey should know where he is before every passing play. Warrior leads the Vols with four interceptions and ranks second on the team with 68 tackles.

