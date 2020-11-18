Thursday NFL capsule

Cardinals (6-3) at Seahawks (6-3)

The skinny: Seattle has an established megastar in quarterback Russell Wilson and a budding one in receiver DK Metcalf. And yes, the Cardinals have the reverse in QB Kyler Murray throwing prayers to — and having them answered — by veteran DeAndre Hopkins. What neither of these NFC West leaders possesses is enough defense. Which means this game should be filled with points that are pleasing to the eye, and defense viewers want to turn away from watching. This is an absolutely critical contest for both teams in the NFL's best division. Seattle already lost at Arizona last month in overtime.