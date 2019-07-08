Senior Center Locations
Belmont Center — Judson St., 402-441-7990
Downtown Center — 1005 O St., 402-441-7154
Lake Center — 2400 S. 11th St., 402-441-7157
Maxey Center — 2032 U St., 402-441-7849
Northeast Center — 6310 Platte Ave., 402-441-7151
Bennet Center — American Legion Hall, 960 Monroe St., 402-441-0423
Hickman Center — Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Third St., 402-441-0423
Waverly Center — First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone St, 402-441-0424
Additional locations — Butler, Filmor, Polk, Saline, Saunders, Seward, and York counties. More information call: 800-247-0938.
Aging Partners Health and Wellness
Aging Partners Health and Fitness program: Fitness Center Hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fitness program focuses on disease and injury prevention. Individuals are encouraged to take measures that decrease risk, promote optimum health and encourage independent living. All ages are welcome at the fitness center. Cardio equipment, strength training equipment, free weights, balance and other exercise aids are available.
For most Health and Fitness classes: $4 per class suggested contribution for age 60 and over, or a $5 per class fee for under age 60. Punch cards are available. Preregistration is required for all classes by calling 402-441-7575. Please register early. (Classes that do not have sufficient enrollment will be cancelled.)
A certified personal trainer is available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. $10 monthly suggested contribution for age 60 and over. $15 fee for under age 60.
Family Caregivers: Family caregivers enhance the health and well being of the person they care for. One of the certified personal trainers or instructors would be happy to assist you in developing a home-based exercise program designed to meet your needs. Appointments can be set up at a time and location convenient to you. More information: 402-441-7575.
Aging Partners exercise classes
Chair Tai Chi — 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 3. This ongoing class is based on the modified Tai Chi -Moving for Better Balance 8 Form program. Participants are taught simple movements they can practice sitting or standing near a chair, St. Paul United Methodist Church, dining room, 1144 M St.
Movement with Mitzi (summer series) — 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 22. Mitzi Aden, certified personal trainer and fitness instructor, will lead this four-part miniseries designed to give you a chance to sample different types of exercises. Belmont Recreation and Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
Bands and Balls — Aug. 8 and Aug 22. Exercises in this class are based on concepts from Aging Backwards. They are geared toward lengthening and strengthening muscles. Some movements can be done on the floor for those who choose to. If you would like to do some floor work, please bring a mat.
Chair Yoga — Chair yoga is one of the gentlest forms of yoga available. It is a unique style that adapts yoga positions and poses through creative use of a chair.
* 11 a.m. to Noon. Fridays, ongoing class, East Lincoln Christian Church, 7001 Edenton Road.
* 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, ongoing class, Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
Stepping On: Building Confidence and Reducing Falls class — Classes meet for two hours, once a week for seven weeks. Participants learn the most up-to-date information about fall prevention. Workshop topics include simple and fun balance and strength exercise, also information on how vision, medication, safe walking outside and footwear can aid in the prevention of falls.
* 10 a.m.-Noon. Fridays. July 26-Aug. 20, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 O St.
Aging Partners Move More Lincoln series (free and open to public)
Feeling Fit Fridays — Noon-12:45 p.m., through Sept. 27. Join us for a sample of the classes offered by Aging Partners Health and Fitness. Instructors will be leading some of the popular fitness classes that we offer throughout the year. Jayne Snyder Trail Center, 21st and Q streets.
Dynamic Movement — Aug 2. Instructor: Tracie Foreman
Bands and Balls Stretch and Strength — Aug. 9. Instructor: Mitzi Aden
Movement and Music — July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 20. Instructor: Ruth Davidson Hahn
Contemporary Movement — Aug. 23. Instructor: Terri Swanson
Movement with Mitzi — July 26 and Sept. 13. Instructor: Mitzi Aden
Line Dance — Aug. 30 and Sept. 27. Instructor: Tracie Foreman
Sit and Be fit — Sept. 6. Instructor: Tracie Foreman
Aging Partners Workshops and Health Promotions
Vermeer Education Center — Services available to people age 60 and over include comprehensive foot care, blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol, osteoporosis screenings and health education. $15 suggested contribution will help these services continue, Vermeer Education Center, 4000 S. 84th St. (located north of St. Mark’s).
* 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Aug. 7 and Aug. 21 (foot care only).
* 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Sept. 4 (foot care only), Sept. 11, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 (all services available).
Downtown Senior Health Promotion Center — Services available to people age 60 and over, including comprehensive foot and ear care, blood pressure, blood, glucose and cholesterol screenings and health education, $15 suggested contribution will help these services continue, 1005 O St.
* Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 22 (foot care only).
* Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 5 (foot care only), Sept. 12, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 (all services available).
Move More Lincoln: "Feeling Fit Fridays" — Noon to 12:45 p.m., through September 27, at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 21st and Q streets.
Aging Partners Events
Dinner and a Show Series — 5:30 p.m. dinner; 6:30 p.m. show; $10 (dinner and show); $5 (show only); $4 (van transportation round-trip within Lincoln), no refunds, registered guests get seating priority over walk-ins, reservations, payments and cancellations are due by noon the Tuesday before each show. Reservations: 402-441-7158, Cotner Center Condominium, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd.
* Aug. 8. Chris Sayre live.
* Sept. 12. Johnny Ray Gomez live.
Spirit of Brownville Dinner Cruise: Brownville Village Theatre — Departure: 3 p.m. July 25. Walmart, 2500 Jamie Lane. Please park at the east end of the lot, the group will return about 11 p.m. Transportation cost to the pickup site is $6. The group will arrive in Brownville at 5 p.m. to board the Spirit of Brownville, for a dinner cruise down the mighty Missouri, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be a cash bar and live piano music. After the cruise, the group will attend a performance of the Brownville Village Theatre’s “Leaving Iowa,” a family comedy by Tim Clue and Spike Manton, a heartfelt and hilarious tribute to all family vacations, show runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Reservation and payment deadline is noon, July 18, $70. (A minimum of 40 riders is necessary to confirm this tour). Reservations: 402-441-7158.
Bob Ross Oil Painting Class — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 27. Paint along with certified instructor Donald R. Belik. No experience required. All materials and supplies are provided to paint “Prairie Cactus,” cacti loom over a prairie setting, Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St. Registration and payment due by Tuesday, July 23. Mail payment to Aging Partners, Attention: Art Class, 1005 “O” St., Lincoln, NE 68508. Cost: $50. Reservations: 402-441-7158.
Hastings Museum and 2D IMAX Showing of Superpower Dogs — 9 a.m. Aug. 15. Depart from Shoemakers Truck Station; 11 a.m. Show at the IMAX in Hastings; 4:30 p.m. Return to Lincoln. To go on the trip, meet at 4800 West O St., parking is available on the west side. Transportation to the pickup site is $6. Enjoy an IMAX adventure on screen, viewing the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs. In this inspiring true story, our best friends are also real-life superheroes. As we discover the incredible abilities of dogs and the astonishing science behind their superpowers, we’ll never look at our best friends the same way again. After the show, we will eat lunch on the bus, then return to the museum to look at the history of Hastings. Reservation and payment is due noon, Aug. 9, $45, includes bus, museum, show and sack lunch. (A minimum of 30 riders to confirm this tour.) Reservations: 402-441-7158.
Southeast Community College: Continuing Education, Trips and Events
Unless noted otherwise, all SCC classes and events are at the Continuing Education building, 301 S. 68th St. Place. Call 402-437-2700 or go on the website for more information: www.southeast.edu/ce/continuingeducation/.
Introduction to Personal Computers for the Senior Citizen — This class is for the senior citizen who wants to learn to use a computer.
* 1:30-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug 6-27, $159, keyword: Computer.
Phone Tips and Tricks — Learn how to use all the components of your new iPhone.
* 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10, $29, Lincoln Continuing Education Building, 301 South 68th St., keyword: iPhone.
Beginning Wood Carving — Discover the basics with wood carving.
* 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 30-Aug 7, $109, keyword: Wood.
* 9-11 a.m. Thursdays, July 25-Aug. 29, $109, keyword: Wood.
Gourd Art — Create works of art using shelled-out gourds.
* 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, July 31-Aug. 21, $29, keyword: Gourd.
Reclaimed Barn Wood Sign — Mark your very own sign using a piece of 100-year old wood.
* 9-11 a.m. July 27, $20, keyword: barn.
SCRAPFEST — Spend a whole day scrapping your favorite memories with many different themes and templates to choose from. Scrap for 15 hours.
* 9 a.m. – midnight. July 27, $40, keyword: scrapfest.
Nothing New Bus Trip — Depart for Omaha where you will spend a day thrifting and treasure hunting.
*Depart Lincoln at 8 a.m. Sept. 20, $79, keyword: trip.
Beginning Tap Dance for Adults — Learn basic steps in this adult beginner class.
* 7:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 30-Aug. 17, $59, keyword: dance.
Theatre Pipe Organ Concert, Dinner, and Bus Trip
* 3 p.m. Aug. 18. The Northeast United Church of Christ in Lincoln is hosting the annual bus trip to a theatre organ concert and dinner, at the Rose Theatre, in Omaha, featuring the 3/21 Wurlitzer Theatre Organ. This year’s concert features Brett Valliant, international organist, Brett Valliant who is a talented organist with the ability to perform in many different genres of music on the instrument he loves. Brett has toured as a solo artist and accompanist abroad and in the U.S. Recently he has been a featured artist at the Organ Stop Pizza Palace in Mesa, AZ. Brett is an outstanding artist and will amaze you with a great afternoon of wonderful music.
Also performing will be the "Robert Glaser Sing, Sing, Swing Orchestra" with vocalist Julie Baker. The Big Band will feature a special tribute to the Glenn Miller Orchestra. Following an exciting afternoon of entertainment, dinner will be served at the Old Market Spaghetti Works in Omaha.
Total cost of the bus trip, dinner and theatre performance is $60 per person, and all are welcome. The bus will leave from Northeast United Church of Christ at 6200 Adams at 1:00 p.m. on Aug. 18th. More information and to register: Janet at 402-429-9286 or the church at 402-466-0696.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society meetings — 6 p.m. 45 minute help session before the meeting; 7 p.m. Meeting. The Society meets on the third Thursday of every month, followed by free educational programs, bring your laptop, open to the public. Llcgs.info or 402-416-9139. More information on Genealogical Society meetings: LLCGS.info or Connie Jean Hulinsky @ 402-464-5184.
Prairie Astronomy Club — 7:30 p.m. Meets the last Tuesday of each month, Hyde Observatory. Prairieastronomy.org.
Alzheimer's Association Caregiver support groups
Caregiver Education Group — 1:30 p.m. Meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month level (except for December, which is held in the dining room on the lower level the first Tuesday of the month). Time is allowed for discussion and sharing after the presentation. There is parking underneath the church. You can enter on 11th Street, between N and M streets, as you drive past the alley, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., Room 155, main level. Got to Caregiver Education Group on facebook or call Suzy Campbell, at 402-802-2309.
Meeting schedule
* August 27. Exercise Suitable for Caregivers/Recipients at Home, speaker Julie Steinmeyer, Director of Physical Therapy, Hillcrest Firethorn.
* September 24. Active Aging, Engaging the Power Within You, speaker Gayle Resh, MA, CTRS, CPRP, Life Enrichment Coordinator, Southlake Village.
* October 22. Transformative Power of Music, speaker Tracie Foreman, Health and Fitness, Aging Partners.
* Novenber 26. Coping With the Holidays, speaker Charlotte Liggett, MSN, MBA, Chair Department of Nursing, Nebraska Wesleyan.
Countryhouse Residence — 1 p.m. Meets first Wednesday of each month, 6616 S. 84th St.
Independence House — 9:30 a.m. Meets the 4th Wednesday of each month. This is a specialized memory care facility for Alzheimer’s and dementia. Our goal is to enhance caregiver's understanding, and to assist family members in coping with their loved one’s memory loss. The support group meets at the Staybridge Suites, 1501 86th Street, and is open to the public. For information call Joy Larsen at 402-475-7755 for more information.
Madonna Rehabilitation — 7-8 p.m. Meets first Monday of each month, 5401 S. 56th St.
Trinity United Methodist Church — 1:30-2:30 p.m. 7130 Kentwell Lane. More information: 402-420-2540.
OLLI: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNL
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (OLLI at UNL) has set their fall 2019 schedule, with a variety of course subjects and events for adults 50 years old and up. Curiosity never retires. To receive a catalog, call 402-472-6265, email olli@unl.edu. or go to http://olli.unl.edu to see all opportunities.
FALL TERM 1 COURSES — Fall term 1 courses run from September 3 through October 14.
Mondays (Starting Sept 9)
Events That Changed the Course of World History
Fall Nature Hike
How the MIND Diet May Promote Better Brain Aging
Moving in the Right Direction: A guide to Seniors’ Housing Related Issues
Pickleball
Saving a Life with CPR
Stress, Aging and the Brain
The Early Church Fathers: Defining the Christian Faith
Voices of the People Corus (Voce Della Gente)
Yoga for Osteoporosis
Tuesdays (Starting Sept 3)
Active for Life
Backstage at the Rep with “The Legend of Georgia McBride”
Behind the Scenes at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo
Explore Pawnee Lake by Kayaking
Immigration: Stirring America’s Melting Pot
Fashion Forward and Style Savvy
From Jesus to Constantine: A History of Early Religion
Nobel Prize Cousins: Albert Schweitzer & Jean-Paul Sartre
The CIA’s Greatest Hits: From Cold War to Present
Wednesdays (Starting Sept 4)
A Passage to Kami: Shintō as the Way of Living with God
Beginning Bridge
Chronic Pain: Why You Need to Know More than Your Doctor
Digital Photography
Discover Your Family History
Disruption in Rural Healthcare
Elementary Bridge
Gentle Yoga
Habla Español 1: Basic Conversational Spanish
Introduction to Kayak
Immunizations for a Lifetime
In Nothing We Trust? The Unraveling of the American Social Fabric
Live and On Demand: The History of NET
Monet to Van Gogh: A History of Impressionism (Part 2)
Photography Post Processing: Editing Your Digital Pictures
Photography Using Your Mobile Device
Taking Control of Your Financial Future: Modern Retirement Planning
The Magic of the Metropolitan Opera
The U.S. and Major International Challenges of the 20th Century
Thursdays (Starting Sept. 5)
Building Bridges: Visiting the Tri-Faith CommonsA Century of Recorded Pop Music: Songs & Artists
Building Nebraska U: The Origins of the Modern University
Changing the Climate on Climate Change
Introduction to Argentine Tango and Its Mystery
Introduction to Kayaking
Learn the Ukulele
Natural Products: Chemistry in the Natural World
Moving to Heal
Sheldon Sculpture Garden WalkPlaying the Chinese Pipa
Tours of Rehabilitation Facilities
The Most Common Misunderstood Concepts in Science
Fridays (Starting Sept. 6)
Access Lincoln from a New Angle: Try Star Tran
Architecture and Its Afterlife
Bike LNK
Cuba and the Cameraman
The History of Gaelic Ireland Until 1000 AD
Life in the Colonies Before 1776 (Part 3)
Prepare to Care: Creating a Plan
Touring Hudl: Video Analytics across the World
Turn Friday into “Fri-Yay” with Friday Fitness Club
The Concerto
Relationship-based Strategies for Grandparents
Saturdays
Telling Your Stories
Sundays
Art at the Assemblage: The Iconic House
OLLI EVENTS
OLLI Radio/Radio Active Players — A partnership between Lincoln Community Playhouse and UNL Osher Lifelong Learning Institute to provide theater opportunities for seniors ages 55+. Each year, the OLLI/Radio Active Players audition, rehearse and perform a production for audiences. More information: Call 402-472-6265, email olli@unl.edu. or go to http://olli.unl.edu.
OLLI Performances
Upcoming performances are at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St., tickets: $5 kids and adults. See website for showtimes: lincolnplayhouse.com.
Other Services
Home Care Partners of Nebraska — After a discharge from the hospital, or when someone needs additional help in their residence, including housekeeping and transportation, 285 S. 68th St. Place, Suite 306. More information: www.homecarepartnersofnebraska.com or 402-780-1211 (24 hours).
Additional Events
Annual Yard Sale — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 10. Indian tacos served by Sacred Winds Mission Church, rent a table for $7, registration due by Aug. 1, sponsored by New Visions Community United Methodist Church, 11th and Garfield streets. Register: 402-475-4105 or e-mail bt64311@windstream.net
Weight loss surgery information session — 6-7 p.m. Aug. 6. Free, Learn about weight loss surgery options from surgeons with Bryan Bariatric Advantage, presenters Benjamin Hung MD, or Raymond Taddeucci MD, Bryan Lifepointe Campus, 7501 S. 27th St. More information and register: Bryanhealth.com or 402-481-6300.