Three unemployed candidates for every job opening? The Great Recession was twice as bad

By many measures, including impact on the economy, the pandemic has been devastating. But for job hunters, the prospects looked a lot worse during the Great Recession.

In June, according to federal data released Monday, there were three unemployed people for every job opening in the U.S. That was down from 3.9 in May and 4.6 in April, an improving trend that tracked the reopening of much of the economy.

Even at their worst, these numbers don’t rival those from the second half of 2009, when the U.S. was mired in a deep recession. At that time, over six unemployed people were competing for every job opening. And the ratio remained high for years, not falling to 3-to-1 until early 2013.

At the time, job hunters often complained about the tough labor market, saying companies were looking for “a purple squirrel.” That was a metaphor for a job candidate with an unworldly mix of experience, skills and pay history. In other words, employers wanted applicants who didn’t exist.

Today, many companies have said they can’t get workers to return, either because they’re afraid of being exposed to COVID-19 or they don’t want to give up unemployment benefits, which had included an extra $600 a week from the feds.