Three of the Best Ways to Whiter, Straighter Teeth for Both Teens and Adults by Dr. Jon Isaacson

Gone are the days when traditional braces were the only choice for straightening teeth. Today, options for straighter teeth include three great options for both teens and adults.

Dr. Jon Issacson, a dentist in Lincoln, NE, proudly presents these three outstanding options for achieving your desired smile transformation. Discover the possibilities, and make sure to check out the 🍁 Fall Special Alert! 🦷at the end.

Option #1: Clear braces by Invisalign, along with a complimentary teeth whitening treatment, provide a comprehensive orthodontic solution that also enhances the whiteness of your teeth. This option combines the discreet advantages of clear teeth alignment using Invisalign aligners. Furthermore, this choice is tailored for individuals seeking both cosmetic benefits and minor adjustments to achieve a straighter, brighter smile, effectively addressing cases of mild to moderate tooth misalignment. However, it's important to note that this solution is not suitable for cases involving significant misalignment, severe crowding, or complex dental issues related to tooth shape, spacing, and sizing..

Options #2: If a patient wants straighter, whiter teeth but desires a more extensive transformation, regarding changes to tooth shape and size as well as a significant enhancement in color, instant orthodontics with dental veneers could offer a more comprehensive solution compared to Invisalign clear aligners combined with teeth whitening.

This option is particularly outstanding for patients who wish to make changes in tooth size or those whose current tooth color is deeply stained, making traditional teeth whitening options insufficient for achieving the desired brightness level.

For patients experiencing moderate to severe crowding of their front teeth this option could be particularly appealing, as clear braces are typically not a viable option and traditional metal braces are not desired.

Instant orthodontics involves the utilization of porcelain veneers to facilitate the transformation of teeth. This procedure allows for simultaneous changes in tooth size, shape, and color. Thus offering a more of a holistic approach to achieving the desired smile makeover.

Option #3: Finally, there are cases where patients want whiter, straighter teeth but present with severe crowding, extensively damaged teeth, or significant wear, which requires a more comprehensive approach to achieving a straighter, whiter smile. In such instances, the most suitable solution could involve the use of full porcelain crowns.

This option tends to be particularly sought after by adult patients who have undergone previous dental work on their front teeth or those who have experienced considerable wear and tear due to grinding and clenching habits. Full porcelain crowns provide the necessary support to address these more complex cases, ensuring a smile's functional and aesthetic aspects are effectively restored.

If you have concerns about finances or you are someone who experiences dental anxiety, Dr. Jon Isaacson and his team provide payment plans as well as sedation dentistry solutions. Sedation dentistry options include oral sedation and nitrous oxide (laughing gas) to ensure your comfort and peace of mind during dental visits.

