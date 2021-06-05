Thousands descend on Miami for the world's largest crypto conference. Is the hype real?

"In the future, I think that blockchain technology will play an increasingly important role in our lives — maybe not in the foreground but in the background," Stabile said.

For years, blockchain has been talked about as a disruptive force in financial services and supply chains. Even art, which is seeing a proliferation of digital works authenticated with non-fungible tokens or NFTs.

But despite much discussion, there's been no widespread shift to digital currencies, let alone blockchain technologies. That still lies in the future, Stabile said.

"We'll have to wait and see what the dominant use cases are in five, 10, 15 years," Stabile said, "but I'm very confident that blockchain technology will feature increasingly prominently in our everyday lives as time goes on."

Even before Miami's current tech moment, there was already a fledgling crypto community here among those buying into the promise of cryptocurrency. In 2014 — an eon ago in Bitcoin years — the city served as the launch point for Ethereum, today the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin.

"Miami's long been a hotspot for crypto developers and investors, so for this conference to be here only makes sense," said Refresh Miami director Brian Breslin.