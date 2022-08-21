This week in Nebraska history

1872: Kansas City awarded $150,000 to the Kansas City, Wyandotte and Northwestern Railroad to run from Kansas City to Lincoln.

A letter to the editor complained that Lincoln's streets were littered with boxes, barrels and stacks of grindstones. Sunflowers were growing along the streets almost to the heart of town, the author wrote.

1882: Fifteen thousand Sioux Indians gave notice to the Department of the Interior that they were dissatisfied with conditions of the agency and gave the department 60 days to change the management.

1892: About 30 men were employed at the State Fairgrounds constructing the new dairy building, which was to be 30 feet by 72 feet.

Most Lincoln stores were closed for a day while merchants and employees attended a community picnic at Lincoln Park.

1902: One man was killed by lightning while working in a hayfield inside the racetrack at Lincoln Park.

A Catholic orphanage was being erected near the bishop's house southeast of Lincoln, near today's 27th and Stockwell streets.

What was said to be one of the finest half-sections in Lancaster County was sold for $16,000 -- $50 an acre.

1912: Ten years of discussion climaxed in the Lincoln school board's announcement that it planned to build a new high school (the present Lincoln High at 22nd and J streets) and new grade schools at 14th and U streets and 33rd and Vine streets.

A new telephone exchange building was being built on South 13th Street.

1922: An attempt was made in Lancaster County District Court to force the City Council to submit city charter amendments to Lincoln voters giving the city power to establish and maintain a municipal lumber and material yard and a general store.

1932: The Farmers Holiday Association, striking for increases in farm prices, blockaded roads leading into Omaha. The blockade was broken up by officers using tear gas.

Beatrice, which dates back to 1857, held a two-day diamond jubilee celebration.

1942: To meet World War II needs, many public schools were adding courses in aircraft sheet metal, preflight aviation, first aid and home nursing and wartime governmental regulations.

1952: Plans for agricultural development of the Salt-Wahoo Watershed of Southeast Nebraska to serve as a demonstration erosion-, drought- and flood-control model for the Missouri River Basin were outlined in Lincoln before the President's Missouri River Basin Survey Commission.

1962: One million dollars' worth of parking opened in Lincoln's Rampark. At the time, the 12th and P streets structure was the only Nebraska car park building with an outside ramp. Rampark accommodates 400 cars.

1972: Downtown equipment displays, a street dance and firefighting demonstrations and contest were staged as the Lincoln Fire Department observed its 100th anniversary.

1982: Burlington Northern announced it would close the 31-mile Ashland-Prague railroad line.

1992: Ashtyn Beek of Lincoln was included in a CBS television special, "Age Seven in America." Ashtyn, one of 17 American youngsters featured in the program, had a camera crew follow him for two days during fall 1990.

Gov. Ben Nelson's western representative, Deb Cottier, UNL State Museum Director Hugh Genoways and two museum employees were among 18 people held hostage in a hotel in Rapid City, S.D. The hostages were released after five hours when the 18-year old gunman shot himself in the stomach.

2002: Lincoln Southwest High School opened its doors. Southwest was the first new high school to open in Lincoln in 35 years.