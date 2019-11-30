This Week In Nebraska History

1869: The foundation for the first University of Nebraska building was completed. This building came to be known as University Hall or "U Hall." It was about 100 yards north of 11th and R streets. The basement and first floor were used until 1948.

1879: The state prison reported that convicts were turning out 10,000 bricks a day for use in construction of the new Capitol.

1889: A David City newspaper publisher settled in Lincoln and vowed that he would "not rest easy" until the city had established prohibition.

1899: The State Board of Agriculture arranged to hold a state fair in Lincoln the coming year. The Capital City was asked to discontinue its local street fair.

1909: The Legislature agreed to pay $70,000 for the Wayne Normal School, forerunner of Wayne State College.

1919: Along with their books and pencils, some University of Nebraska students carried axes to classes. The coal shortage had caused a heating problem at the school, and the City Council had authorized the cutting of "useless" trees to help the situation.