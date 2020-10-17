This company reinvented the computer mouse, with good reason

“The cool thing about our products is that they don’t exist currently … this is a device for anyone who learns differently and anyone who needs to fidget, no matter their age, no matter where they’re from,” said Parker Lynch, creator of the Hoglet and CEO of HedgeHog Health. “I had this idea far before COVID … but I think in a time of need like this, there’s no more relevant time for a product like this to come out.”

The multi-sensory fidget mouse is covered in a silicon body with nubs all around it that help children grip the device. The hoglet is wireless and minimizes clicking sounds as to not irritate those with autism spectrum disorder.

Parker met Dapkus at a fundraiser for a nonprofit the Livonia woman runs to help special needs families, and he eventually asked her and her daughter to test the mouse out.

Children who use a fidget device have an increase in concentration, are not as restless, and more likely to complete therapeutic and educational tasks, according to a study.

The Flushing Hospital Medical Center in New York, which performed the study, found that fidget toys can be beneficial for all students, including those with learning disabilities. The study showed a 10% increase in academic scores of students who used fidget toys and a 27% increase in scores of students diagnosed with ADHD.