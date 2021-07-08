They're creepy and they're kooky: 'Addams Family' coming to Pinewood Bowl

"I saw my first show there when I was 3 years old," said Steve Pearson, who has been a member of the Pinewood Performing Arts board since 1995. "I remember going there when I was a young child, thinking how cool it would be to be up on that stage performing."

Pearson's dream came true in 1989 when he appeared in "Carousel" as a member of the ensemble. He would go on perform in 10 shows.

The longevity might be the Pinewood Performing Arts' biggest selling point. Two years ago, it did a production of "Beauty and the Beast" for its 70th anniversary show. And Courtney Piccoli highlighted the event by directing her 14th Pinewood show -- by far the most in the long and storied history of the summer series.

“To have a theater group be around for 70 years is impressive -- especially in the Midwest,” she said in 2019. “We’re all excited to be a part of this."

This year's show again stars Claire Wilkinson, a Lincoln Southwest graduate. Wilkinson played Belle two years ago and this year will play Wednesday Adams.

"She definitely brings the sense of humor that Wednesday needs," Maldavs said.