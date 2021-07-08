They're creepy and they're kooky: 'Addams Family' coming to Pinewood Bowl

If there are nerves from the cast surrounding Thursday's opening of "The Addams Family," they certainly aren't showing -- not yet anyway, says Emily Maldavs, who is making her debut as an artistic producer for the annual Pinewood Performing Arts show.
"We're creating a culture that is more excitement than nervous," said Maldavs, the 2013 Lincoln Southeast graduate who has been in six Pinewood summer shows, mostly as a dancer, although there was one year where she had a speaking line.
Culture of excitement or not, Maldavs admits she was nervous that year.
"I'm much more of a dancer," she said. "I got through it."
After having to cancel last year's show because of the pandemic, Thursday's performance, the first of eight over the next two weekends, will raise the curtain on a summer ritual that dates all the way back to 1949.
For some people in Lincoln, the Pinewood summer play has been a lifelong tradition.
"I saw my first show there when I was 3 years old," said Steve Pearson, who has been a member of the Pinewood Performing Arts board since 1995. "I remember going there when I was a young child, thinking how cool it would be to be up on that stage performing."
Pearson's dream came true in 1989 when he appeared in "Carousel" as a member of the ensemble. He would go on perform in 10 shows.
The longevity might be the Pinewood Performing Arts' biggest selling point. Two years ago, it did a production of "Beauty and the Beast" for its 70th anniversary show. And Courtney Piccoli highlighted the event by directing her 14th Pinewood show -- by far the most in the long and storied history of the summer series.
“To have a theater group be around for 70 years is impressive -- especially in the Midwest,” she said in 2019. “We’re all excited to be a part of this."
This year's show again stars Claire Wilkinson, a Lincoln Southwest graduate. Wilkinson played Belle two years ago and this year will play Wednesday Adams.
"She definitely brings the sense of humor that Wednesday needs," Maldavs said.
In other productions of "The Addams Family," including the television series, Wednesday is a young girl. However, in this version of the show, she is a young woman intent on marrying someone who lives a more conventional lifestyle.
It makes for an interesting storyline.
Jacob Vanderford plays Lucas Beineke, Wednesday's college-aged love interest who looks a lot like many of the undergraduates you'd find at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Trying to ingratiate himself with a family that is, to say the least, morbidly odd, becomes his challenge.
Sean Flattery and Lindsey Oelling play the roles of Gomez and Morticia Addams, Wednesday's parents. Amy Koepke plays Grandma Addams. Jack McCormick plays younger brother Puglsey, while Grant Schirmer is Uncle Fester, and Noah Trumble, Lurch, the family's butler.
