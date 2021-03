This season's group of first-team Super-Staters are gamers. They take their game to the next level. Do you see what we're getting at?

We spent a day at The Amazing Pizza Machine in Omaha. Sure, there were serious questions, but we enjoyed learning a little bit more about how games, arcade or otherwise, play in each player's lives.

We got some good answers, too.

So ... let's get to it.Β

Let us introduce the 2020-21 Journal Star first-team girls Super-Staters.

