The 'war on coal' is over. The next climate battle has just begun

"Carbon is not the only dangerous thing that comes out of cement and natural gas production by any stretch of the imagination," said Mad Stano, senior legal counsel at the Oakland-based Greenlining Institute. "Reducing carbon alone is an insufficient climate policy, and it's out of step with California's emerging focus on recognizing climate equity and environmental justice."

Even without those other pollutants, critics simply don't trust that carbon capture technology will come through, especially after failures such as the Kemper coal plant in Mississippi, which received $270 million in federal subsidies and was championed by Moniz. Southern Co. canceled the project when it ran three years behind schedule and $4 billion over budget.

And if widespread carbon capture doesn't pan out, activists worry that continuing to invest in gas plants and pipelines will lock in decades' worth of carbon dioxide emissions. That could make it difficult to limit global temperature increases to 2 degrees Celsius or less, the goal adopted by nearly 200 nations in the Paris climate agreement, which Biden has pledged to rejoin.

Gas proponents point out that the fuel burns more cleanly than coal, and that power plant emissions have fallen since fracking made America the world's leading gas producer, undercutting coal's share of the electricity market.