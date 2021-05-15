The US is buying COVID-19 vaccine for everyone. That could pave the way for drug price reform

Pharmaceutical companies are known for routinely hiking prices of drugs that have been on the market for years. But a vaccine for a global pandemic is different, Dusetzina said.

“People really don’t have any leeway for price gouging when the country is in a bind, and this is definitely one of those times,” she said. “Globally, nationally, we’re in a bind. We should expect companies to be able to make a profit, but we should not expect or allow companies to make excessive profit.”

But eventually, once the pandemic is over, a coronavirus booster may be just one more of the common immunizations that children and adults receive, like those for influenza or hepatitis.

Under the Affordable Care Act, most health insurance plans are required to cover routine immunizations without an out-of-pocket cost. Medicare and Medicaid also cover at no additional cost most vaccinations.

The federal childhood immunization program ensures that all children are able to get vaccines, even if they are uninsured. Pfizer recently received emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine among children ages 12 to 15. Both Pfizer and Moderna are conducting clinical trials to test the vaccine in children as young as 6 months.