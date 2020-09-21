The ultimate Husker fans: Three things you should know about building a great gameday tailgate

1. Think outside the bun
On the roof of a parking garage overlooking Nebraska’s practice field, a feast is held each gameday for those two or three dozen lucky enough to be invited.
For the last decade, Karen Birdsall, Tracey Domgard and Laurie Sieg — they could be considered Lincoln’s culinary queens of tailgating — have spent their weekdays game-planning a gameday feast that usually features no fewer than 15 entrees, side dishes and desserts, along with a specialty drink or two.
This party really does think outside the bun.
Instead of bratwurst or a burger, you might enjoy tortilla soup, twice-baked avocados, sliced brisket and a slab of RumChata cheesecake for dessert.
And of course, there’s a special libation chosen to wet one’s whistle.
“You can go to any tailgate and get hot dogs and hamburgers,” Domgard said. “What we do with our brats is probably make them into casseroles.”
2. It's all in the planning
It’s part of the fun. You never know completely what you’re going to get.
“We’re always going to have beef and corn of some kind, those traditional rock-solid Husker offerings,” Birdsall said. “We are responsible in that way.”
The menu planning used to begin Monday with a string of telephone calls. In keeping up with technology, it has since evolved to a text string.
“I always try to find something new and fun,” said Sieg, who consults a computer file of tailgate recipes accumulated over the years. “The goal is to stay two steps behind Karen because there’s no way to keep up with the wonderful stuff she cooks.”
Birdsall is the leader. She has a knack for finding theme dishes — Buffalo wings when Colorado came to town and Bevo Stew in honor of those memorable times the Longhorn visited Lincoln.
3. Don't forget the drinks
Birdsall’s true calling might be choosing specialty drinks.
It started when former Husker Grant Wistrom was playing in the Super Bowl with Seattle a few years back. She did a little research and found that the best martini in Seattle that year was a fruity concoction called the Paradigm Shift.
That became the featured drink at the family’s Super Bowl party that year. And it seemed only natural, based on a fan base in need of some patience, that it would become the drink that ushered in the Scott Frost Era in Lincoln. Paradigms might shift.
Attitudes could change. Let’s hope this tailgate never does.
