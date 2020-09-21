The ultimate Husker fans: Three things you should know about building a great gameday tailgate

The menu planning used to begin Monday with a string of telephone calls. In keeping up with technology, it has since evolved to a text string.

“I always try to find something new and fun,” said Sieg, who consults a computer file of tailgate recipes accumulated over the years. “The goal is to stay two steps behind Karen because there’s no way to keep up with the wonderful stuff she cooks.”

Birdsall is the leader. She has a knack for finding theme dishes — Buffalo wings when Colorado came to town and Bevo Stew in honor of those memorable times the Longhorn visited Lincoln.

3. Don't forget the drinks

Birdsall’s true calling might be choosing specialty drinks.

It started when former Husker Grant Wistrom was playing in the Super Bowl with Seattle a few years back. She did a little research and found that the best martini in Seattle that year was a fruity concoction called the Paradigm Shift.

That became the featured drink at the family’s Super Bowl party that year. And it seemed only natural, based on a fan base in need of some patience, that it would become the drink that ushered in the Scott Frost Era in Lincoln. Paradigms might shift.

Attitudes could change. Let’s hope this tailgate never does.

