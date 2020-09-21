The ultimate Husker fans: Three things you should know about being king of the road

Just like the Huskers game plan for fall Saturdays, fans such as Lauren Sigmon and her family game plan to see each other during the holidays across Big Ten country.

Kelsey Badenhop, Lauren’s sister, graduated from Nebraska and moved to Ohio, leaving family time and holidays a mystery until the idea of meeting midway for Thanksgiving in 2014.

“It started when she moved to Ohio right after college,” Sigmon said. “She got a job out there and the first game we went to was Iowa. We chose that one because it was between both of us and it was about halfway to drive. It was either at that game or shortly after we decided to start picking an away game to go to each year.”

Since then, stops have included Purdue, Minnesota, Ohio State, Michigan and Illinois. There are plans to finish off the rest of the Big Ten.

3. Expand the trip

Another memory does not have to do with the game, but their travel.