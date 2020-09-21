The ultimate Husker fans: Three things you should know about being king of the road

There is no rule to calling yourself a "roadie" or a patch you earn when it comes to watching your favorite teams on the road.
It’s a self-given title, but some traditions involve decades of watching Nebraska football away from Lincoln, and others have become a family get-together.
1. Don't got it alone
Mark Clymer, a Polk native who now resides in Lincoln, has been to at least one Husker away game dating back to the 1980 season, spanning four decades and three different conferences.
Nebraska has accumulated a record of 380-134 record in the span and made 35 bowl appearances.
“In ’79 to ’80 when (Nebraska) played down at (Kansas State) I could get tickets because you really couldn’t get them in Lincoln,” Clymer said. “My brother and I drove down and went to a game and we went, ‘This is fun.’ Next year we went to Iowa State, and then back to K-State and then started going to Kansas. By the late ’80s I was basically going to every Big Eight game home and away. From ’83 to ’87 I think I missed maybe one game. We would go to occasional bowl games. I was able to make it to the ’94, ’95 and ’97 national title games, which were obviously a big thrill.”
2. Make it a tradition
Just like the Huskers game plan for fall Saturdays, fans such as Lauren Sigmon and her family game plan to see each other during the holidays across Big Ten country.
Kelsey Badenhop, Lauren’s sister, graduated from Nebraska and moved to Ohio, leaving family time and holidays a mystery until the idea of meeting midway for Thanksgiving in 2014.
“It started when she moved to Ohio right after college,” Sigmon said. “She got a job out there and the first game we went to was Iowa. We chose that one because it was between both of us and it was about halfway to drive. It was either at that game or shortly after we decided to start picking an away game to go to each year.”
Since then, stops have included Purdue, Minnesota, Ohio State, Michigan and Illinois. There are plans to finish off the rest of the Big Ten.
3. Expand the trip
Another memory does not have to do with the game, but their travel.
“When we went to Michigan, we flew and our mom brought in her carry-on through Epley red (hot) dogs and frozen Runzas,” Sigmon said. “She had them in like a cooler pack and security stopped her, because the red dogs looked like an explosive device and they had to search through her cooler, because she had red hot dogs. My sister lives about 30 minutes from (The University of) Michigan where she lives in Ohio, so my sister had a bunch of friends coming to that tailgate and my mom wanted it to be like a real Nebraska tailgate.”
And as Clymer and Sigmon continue to hit the road, they’ve proved it is not how many games you attend that makes you a “roadie,” but the memories you make along the way.
