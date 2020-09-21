The ultimate Husker fans: Five things you should know about building a Nebraska football room

Eric Kringel feels a little closer to his hometown of Lincoln — and the Nebraska football team he grew up cheering for — now that he’s completed his yearlong vision of designing a special room in the basement of his home to host parties for Husker football games. He’s a Lincoln Southeast and UNL graduate who lives in North Potomac, Maryland, near Washington.

Kringel, 50, is an attorney for a large bank. His family finished the project this spring.

Here are some tips for creating your own Husker-themed space:

1. Keep your Husker memorabilia

Kringel has items in his room that go back to when he was a boy growing up in Lincoln, including a pennant he got for his 13th birthday. His mom went to Memorial Stadium and asked Tom Osborne’s secretary if Osborne would sign it, and he did.

In a beer crate, he’s saved several special programs. They include programs from when he went to games in the 1980s with his dad and the programs from when he took his daughters to their first games in Lincoln.

“Just keep piling stuff up, and taking care of it, until you have a place to put it,” Kringel said.

2. Come up with a name for the space