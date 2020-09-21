The ultimate Husker fans: Five things to know about how to step up your gameday look

Dam and Caudill will look at the Huskers' schedule and identify the perfect road game, factoring in time of the year, opponent or a cool place to visit.

"If it's around Halloween, we do sort of a Halloween type of thing," Caudill said. "But we also pull it from pop culture, so those Raiders fans were really our inspiration. That was our nod to them; we appreciate the effort those guys go through."

Sometimes an opponent presents the idea. That's what sparked the duck hunting ghillie suits for the Oregon trip.

"That's kind of the first go-to, is there some way to tie it to this particular game?" Dam said. "If there isn't, we just kind of go with brainstorming what's good."

And, yes, these guys have ideas tabled for future years. They have their sights set on Norman, Oklahoma, in 2021, but Caudill says no spoilers.

2. Planning and execution are critical

Think Dam and Caudill just wing these ideas on gameday? Think again.

"We usually do a couple dry runs in Arizona to see how much preparation it takes," Dam said.

Added Caudill, "We usually get everything ready about a month before and test it out and do a full trial run."