The spring break trip that never was

Paige DuRandt and Luke Jarecke had big plans for spring break.

The couple, both University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, started planning a trip to Puerto Rico in February. They would hike national forests and get surfing lessons during their tropical getaway.

But a week before they were supposed to leave, they canceled the trip due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

“We started planning it on a whim, but we were really excited about it,” DuRandt said. “We had been wondering for a couple weeks whether we were going to go or not."

One of their connecting flights was in Florida, which this week surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases. That made it an easy decision.

“We knew there were a lot of cases there and that there would be a lot of spring breakers traveling through,” she said. “We weren’t too worried about getting it, but we didn’t want to get it and risk spreading it around.”

They were also mindful of possible travel restrictions that could have made getting home a struggle.

“We didn’t want to end up getting stuck in Puerto Rico, and as more information came out we realized it was starting to get really bad,” she said.