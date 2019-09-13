On Sept. 20, Lincoln Calling will present a pair of showcases at Duffy’s Backlot designed to broaden the festival’s musical and cultural inclusiveness.
“We’re trying to represent a lot of different groups we haven’t represented before, specifically with a Latinx/indigenous showcase Friday night,” said organizer Spencer Munson.
The Latino Lives Showcase will starting at 5:15 p.m. and will be headlined by Tatiana Hazel, who sings in English and Spanish.
“She’s a blossoming pop star from Chicago,” Munson said. “She’s really appealing to the masses."
That showcase will be followed the Hermanito Label Showcase, which includes three of the festival’s headliners.
Dave Nada B2B Tittsworth, 10 p.m. Nada, an Austin producer, created “moonbahton” an electronic music genre that combines cumbia, electronic music and some salsa, a few years ago, influencing the likes of Skrillex and Diplo and has started Hermanito to “kick off a new chapter in global bass.”
TT The Artist, Midnight. Baltimore’s TT The Artist (Tedra Wilson) also has a label, Club Queen Records, which releases work by emerging women in hip-hop, dance and R&B. TT The Artist has released hundreds of songs in those genres and is known for her stage shows that feature a do-anything dance crew.
A Tribe Called Red - DJ Set, 12:45 a.m. A Tribe Called Red, the indigenous group from Ottawa, Ontario, is “I would argue, one of the biggest Native music groups in the world,” Munson said. “They do an amazing job of fusing hip-hop, EDM and traditional Native percussion and singing.”
-- L. Kent Wolgamott