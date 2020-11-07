The real election night winners: sellers of pizza, booze and weed

No matter their political leanings, Americans were united on one front on election day: stress-eating, stress-drinking and stress-smoking to make it through the night.

As election results continued to roll in Wednesday, businesses selling food, alcohol and weed reported a surge in orders.

On-demand alcohol delivery service Drizly said sales were 68% higher than the previous four Tuesdays on average. Sales in Washington, D.C., rose 133%; in New York City, 110%; and in L.A., 35%. In blue states where Drizly operates, sales were up 75% compared with the previous four Tuesdays; in red states, they were up 33%.

Wine sales made up 42% of sales; liquor 41%; and beer 15%, the Boston company said.

Eaze saw a 17% increase in California weed deliveries Tuesday and an 18% increase in Los Angeles compared with the same day a week earlier. The top products were pre-rolled joints and vaporizers, "suggesting that consumers were looking for products that would provide faster onset effects," spokeswoman Elizabeth Ashford said.

"We attribute that to an especially stressful election day," she said.