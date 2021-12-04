The omicron variant is starting to weigh on travel: ‘2 steps forward and 1 step back’

LOS ANGELES — Another Greek letter is in the headlines, and the travel industry is bracing for a new COVID-19 jolt.

Several business conferences and international gatherings have been postponed due to the uncertainty generated by the latest coronavirus variant — omicron — and airlines are preparing for a pause to the rebound of travel that the industry started to see over the last few months.

United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby called the spread of the variant a “short-term setback” and predicted omicron will have a temporary impact on bookings, similar to the downturn airlines reported after the spread of the Delta variant several weeks ago.

“It’s like we are taking two steps forward and one step back,” he said Tuesday at an airline expo in Long Beach that drew 1,300 in-person attendees.

Jeffrey Goh, chief executive of Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, said it was too early to predict how omicron will affect air travel and urged industry leaders not to panic.