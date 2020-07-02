The newest entry on the pandemic hard-to-find list: pocket change

Stores worry if they don’t have coins, customers will go elsewhere, she said. One of its convenience store clients typically depends on the bank for $700,000 in quarters alone each month. “The impact to clients is significant,” she said.

Purchase, New York-based payments company Mastercard said 51% of U.S. consumers say they’re using cash less often or not at all since the start of the pandemic, according to online interviews with 1,000 bank users in mid-April. But Foy said although electronic payments are on the rise, many clients still rely on cash and coins to conduct business.

Quick Trip wants your piggy bank

When Tulsa-based Quick Trip was tipped off about a possible coin shortage, the convenience store chain took proactive measures, such as asking customers to pay in exact change or with a debit or credit card, spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said.

Now, the chain is asking customers to bring in spare change to their local Quick Trip, where employees will count the coins and redeem them in cash. Thornbrugh said some customers brought in piggy banks or coffee cups filled with coins.