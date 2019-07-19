The Inspire awards celebrate women who have truly excelled, not only in their professional lives, but as leaders and role models. While many of these women come from different industries and walks of life, they share several traits — a strong sense of self, a success-driven work ethic and the extraordinary accomplishments to show for it. Their commitment, vision and talents make them true leaders in their chosen fields.
Nominations submitted by the community will be accepted through Thursday, Aug. 1st at journalstar.com/inspire. Winners will be selected by the Inspire Advisory Board and announced at a luncheon at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Sept. 18th.
Learn more about the event here: JournalStar.com/Inspire