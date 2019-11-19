Calvin, 22, spent much of his childhood in the child welfare system. Despite challenges, Calvin now lives independently, is employed and finds great joy in cycling. His needs include all-weather winter gloves (size L), a balaclava, socks (shoe size 12), household goods including a microwave, towels, wash cloths, dish towels, dish cloths, a toaster and blankets. Contact Rose Hood Buss at 402-471-8526 or rose@hublincoln.org.
Anna, 17, has spent most of her life in the child welfare system being moved from foster home to foster home. Despite the interruptions, Anna is on track to graduate in December and wants to start classes at Southeast Community College. In addition to being a full-time student and working two jobs, she is also a mom to a 3-month-old boy. Her son needs long-sleeve onesies and pants (3-6 months) and diapers (size 2 and up). Anna needs shoes (women's size 7) and a winter coat (M). Contact Rose Hood Buss at 402-471-8526 or rose@hublincoln.org.
Jeff, 23, has been working to obtain his GED, earning college credit as he completes each of the required tests similar to an Advanced Placement class in high school. Jeff has been able to achieve these scores while experiencing the challenges of homelessness. Jeff needs sweatpants (size 2X), shoes and socks (size 11). Contact Rose Hood Buss at 402-471-8526 or rose@hublincoln.org.
Rebecca, 22, is a single mom with two children (ages 2, 4). Rebecca actively participates in opportunities to better herself as a parent and connect with peers to build a support network for herself and her children. Rebecca and her children need winter clothes (girls size 3T and boys 5T), socks, toddler/preschool books, toddler beds and bedding, and educational toys. Rebecca’s phone is currently broken, so the only need she identified was gift cards to purchase a new or used phone that she can activate. Contact Rose Hood Buss at 402-471-8526 or rose@hublincoln.org.
Shana, 19, was in a domestic violence situation that left her 8 months pregnant and homeless, but a year later, Shana is living independently, working and raising her son, 1, and provides foster care for her 1½-year-old niece. Shana and her children need clothes (boys size 12-18 months and girls 18-2T), educational toys, books, diapers (size 4 and up), household items including towels, silverware, blankets, pots and pans, dishes and kitchen utensils, and a winter coat (size M). Contact Rose Hood Buss at 402-471-8526 or rose@hublincoln.org.