The grittiness of NYC comes to TADA stage with its production of 'Rent'

If you were choosing the Mount Rushmore of greatest Broadway shows ever, "Rent" would be a no-brainer on the list.

Every theater from Altoona, Pennsylvania to Zachary, Louisiana wants to perform "Rent," the 1996 musical written by Jonathan Larson about a impoverished group of artists struggling to survive in Manhattan's lower east side in the 1980s, amid the spread of the AIDS virus.

When Bob Rook announced late last year he was bringing "Rent" to the TADA Theatre stage, he couldn't have been more excited. It's s show that 26 years after making its Broadway premiere, continues to be relevant -- maybe more so now with the way the last two years have unfolded.

"'Rent' is about total acceptance -- no matter who you are, what you believe, your ethnicity or financial status,” Rook said. "It's a timeless message that is as important today as the day it was first produced.”

The Historic Haymarket playhouse at 701 P St. will raise the curtain on the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning classic on Thursday -- the first of 16 performances through June 26.

The cast includes Drew Sinnard as Mark Cohen, William Hastreiter as Roger Davis, Rachael Washington as Mimi Marquez, Daniel Ikpeama, as Tom Collins, Michael Booton as Angel, Dumott Schunard, Jayven Brandt as Benjamin Coffin, Cece Hastreiter as Maureen Johnson and Rachel Ray as Joanne Jefferson.

Washinton, a 2010 St. Pius X graduate who earned a degree in vocal performance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before moving to New York, says "Rent" tells the story of the good that can come from difficult situations.

"It's about normal people," she said. "It takes you out of reality in a way, but also grounds you and makes you realize that not everything is sunshine and roses, that even in those hardships, there is so much beauty."

Other musicals have since come out that have followed a similar arc, including "In the Heights," another production that focuses on adversity in a New York City Latino community and unfolds in a story of triumph and unity.

These stories hit home with Washington because she lived there and saw first-hand that feeling of community.

"I spent five years in New York and it was a privilege to be there," she said. "There are a lot of aspects of life that I would not have seen if I didn’t move to New York. Seeing those experiences first-hand, seeing the people, that are struggling and grinding – I’ve lived that."

Her Lincoln upbringing, she admitted, gave her a safety net, but it didn't shield her from experiencing some of New York's grittiness, which is a prevailing theme in "Rent."

"The subway rides and the needles on the trains," she said. "I’ve seen things. And seeing those things opens up a new direction that I might not have had five years ago if I were playing this part."

Washington's dreams of making it to Broadway faded when she said she "realized that the lifestyle of a performer just didn’t fit with me," but there's no regret about her New York experience. Nor does it reflect on her acting abilities.

“Rachael has grown a great deal as an actress," said Rook, who said that many auditioned to play Mimi, an exotic dancer who is also a heroine addict with HIV. "Rachael has the certain quality and depth to play the many layers which the character needs to have, not to mention to sing the music she needs to deliver.”

While in New York, Washington took up boxing and two years later, was competing for a shot on the U.S. Olympic team. She came up short in that pursuit and will begin working toward her PhD is sports psychology in the fall at the University of Denver.

"Rent" could be her farewell to the stage, she admitted.

"It potentially could be my swan song," she said. "I am a Gemini through and through so I will never say that I won’t revisit things. I never shut a door completely and I will always be open to an opportunity but I really don’t know at this time.

"It does seem a little bit like that, though."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.