The future of Section 230 and internet speech after Trump

"I remind my colleagues that it is the First Amendment, not Section 230, that protects hate speech, and misinformation and lies, on- and offline," Wyden said in a statement to The Times. "Pretending that repealing one law will solve our country's problems is a fantasy.

"Congress needs to look no further than 9/11 to remember how badly knee-jerk reactions to tragedies can backfire. I am certain that any law intended to block vile far-right speech online would inevitably be weaponized to target protesters against police violence, unnecessary wars and others who have legitimate reason to organize online against government action."

Democrats' dual wins in Georgia may have given them effective control of the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris acting as tiebreaker to the body's 50-50 split, but it's an incredibly slim margin; a few defectors could easily sink reform efforts, especially if Democrats faced a filibuster, which they'd need 60 votes to overcome. And although collaborating with Republican critics of Section 230 sounds easy enough in theory — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), for example, said he was "more determined than ever to strip Section 230 protections from Big Tech" after Twitter banned Trump — bipartisan consensus on what to replace the policy with would be much harder to come by.