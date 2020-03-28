The comfort of a kitty

Allison Beacom has a new friend to keep her company.

She adopted Winston -- named for a character on “New Girl” -- from the Capital Humane Society last week.

“I was talking to coworkers, and we were bored being cooped up and so we went to look.”

After she got the cuddly black kitten home, she texted a friend: Day 4 quarantine and I adopted a cat!

Beacom grew up with cats in Grand Island, and, after graduating from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, she moved to Lincoln to take a job as a family support worker.

She’s working from home now, connecting parents and kids in foster care via Skype and other video chat services.

“Helping them see their kids in whichever way is possible.”

She’s been chatting with friends on those video chat services, too. Attending Bible study on video chat, alone in her apartment.

But not anymore.

“Now it’s like having a little buddy with me. I’m more motivated for work. I feel more productive. He also gives me comfort.”