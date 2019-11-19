Jason, 24, is in treatment for alcohol addiction after losing his job and becoming homeless. He is working on his recovery but cannot afford his medication for diabetes. A donation of $50 will pay for a month’s supply. Contact Mairead Safranek, 402-477-3951 or msafranek@thebridgenebraska.org.
Greg, 41, is recovering from meth addiction. Channeling his emotions into creating artwork is extremely therapeutic. Greg needs mixed media paper, colored pencils, watercolors or graphite pencils. Contact Mairead Safranek, 402-477-3951 or msafranek@thebridgenebraska.org.
Joe, 29, was encouraged to seek treatment for his heroin addiction. During his 16 weeks in residential treatment at The Bridge, Joe will miss Christmas with his family. Can you help Joe provide his children (boy, 4, and girl, 8) with Christmas presents? Contact Mairead Safranek, 402-477-3951 or msafranek@thebridgenebraska.org.
Ron, 19, is progressing in long-term treatment for alcohol addiction but doesn’t have a way to get to his new job. Can you help buy a bus pass for Ron by donating $25? Contact Mairead Safranek, 402-477-3951 or msafranek@thebridgenebraska.org.
Michael, 40, is in treatment for substance abuse addiction after losing his home and most of his belongings. He has sleep apnea and needs a CPAP machine. Contact Mairead Safranek, 402-477-3951 or msafranek@thebridgenebraska.org.